SARATOGA SPRINGS — Betty Jane Preston, 94, of Saratoga Springs, passed into the arms of her Lord on Feb. 16.

Betty was predeceased by her parents: George W. and Esther (Ramsey) Johnson. She was also predeceased by all her siblings: William Johnson, Mae (Phil) Minor, Robert (Kay) Johnson, Harold Johnson, Earl (Claire) Johnson; and her beloved sister, Ruth (Paul) Arbour. She was a longtime resident of Scotia and spent most of her retirement years in Glens Falls, NY.

BJ loved learning new things and had an adventurous spirit. She was always ready to “go on a ride” to Hovey Pond or take a boat cruise on Lake George. She performed secretarial work at General Electric, NYS Tax & Finance, CHP Healthcare and Travelers Ins. Her main focus, however, was always raising her children. She was a longtime active member of Faith Baptist Church. In her retirement, she studied at Word of Life Bible Institute. She fell in love with storytelling and has had her stories published and recorded on YouTube.

She is predeceased by her first husband: Frank A. Lundstrom; and her late husband: Frank C. Preston. She is survived by Ilien (William) Johnson of Iowa; Karin (Craig) Vollkommer of Saratoga Springs; Maryann (Richard, deceased) Bowman of Glenville; John (Deborah) Preston of Schenectady; and David (Michelle) Preston of Scotia. She is also survived by several grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Wesley Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Monday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Rexford, NY. Burial will be at The Luzerne Cemetery. Please consider a memorial donation to: Friends of Crandall Public Library, P.O. Box 330, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

