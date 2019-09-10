CHESTERTOWN — Betty Jane Hill, 70, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness, surrounded by her family.
Born in Rhinebeck, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Earl and Dorothy (Munson) Young.
She married Robert C. Hill III on Aug. 16, 1969. Together they operated their plumbing and heating business. She and Bob spent many years vacationing on Beaver Pond, Adirondack, where they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. They eventually moved there permanently in 1978 then to Chestertown in 1984. They were married over 40 years until Bob’s passing in 2009.
Betty was known for her baking, especially her cookies. She enjoyed preparing and hosting holiday dinners for her family. Other hobbies include gardening, walking, bowling and puzzles. She was an avid New York Yankees fan, hardly ever missing a game.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Hill III.
Survivors include one son, Paul (Rebecca) Hill of Chestertown; one daughter, Dawn (David) Larry of Port Charlotte, Florida; her grandchildren, Kaley (Matthew Demers) Larry, Jacob (Courtney Viele) Hill and Ryan Hill; and brother-in-law, George (Carolyn) Hill of Brant Lake.
At Betty’s request, services will be private.
Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive No. 100, Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.
