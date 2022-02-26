Betty J. Weller
Aug. 15, 1926—Feb. 24, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Betty J. Weller, 95, passed away on Feb. 24, 2022, at the Home of the Good Shepherd.
Born on Aug. 15, 1926, in Glens Falls, she is the daughter of the late D. Edward and Nellie (Measeck) Sullivan.
On Feb. 14, 1947, Betty married the love of her life, Frank Weller. They spent a wonderful 56 years together until his passing in 2003.
Over the years, Betty worked at the X-ray department at Glens Falls Hospital and was a secretary and treasurer for Weller Auto Parts in Hudson Falls. She enjoyed trips to Maine and spending winters in Florida.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Robert (Jane) Weller, Deborah Dinsmore; grandchildren: Richard (Jackie) Rosati, Paul Rosati, Hope (Paul) Frettoloso, Neil (Nicole) Weller, Kathleen (Alysson) Wilson; her favorite niece, Carole Lescararbeau; and many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
At Betty’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Internment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.