Betty J. Weller

Aug. 15, 1926—Feb. 24, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Betty J. Weller, 95, passed away on Feb. 24, 2022, at the Home of the Good Shepherd.

Born on Aug. 15, 1926, in Glens Falls, she is the daughter of the late D. Edward and Nellie (Measeck) Sullivan.

On Feb. 14, 1947, Betty married the love of her life, Frank Weller. They spent a wonderful 56 years together until his passing in 2003.

Over the years, Betty worked at the X-ray department at Glens Falls Hospital and was a secretary and treasurer for Weller Auto Parts in Hudson Falls. She enjoyed trips to Maine and spending winters in Florida.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Robert (Jane) Weller, Deborah Dinsmore; grandchildren: Richard (Jackie) Rosati, Paul Rosati, Hope (Paul) Frettoloso, Neil (Nicole) Weller, Kathleen (Alysson) Wilson; her favorite niece, Carole Lescararbeau; and many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

At Betty’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Internment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.