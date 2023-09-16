Aug. 14, 1940—Sept. 13, 2023

HADLEY—Betty J. Sutliff, 83, passed away Wednesday morning, September 13, 2023, at Elderwood at North Creek.

Born on August 14, 1940, in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late John and Jesse (Ovitt) Sutliff. She was a graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.

Betty worked for many years as a Bartender at Stony Creek Lodge and as a Housekeeper at the Sagamore Resort.

She enjoyed gardening and canning the vegetables she grew as well as knitting. She also enjoyed family gatherings and reunions.

She is predeceased by her parents and a son, Robert Fowler.

Survivors include one son, Michael Fowler of Athol; one granddaughter, Shannon Fowler of Orchard Park; one brother, John (Mary) Sutliff of Corinth; two aunts: Eula Sutliff and Audrey Sutliff, both of Hadley; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with Betty’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services scheduled.

Private burial will be in Lynwood Cemetery, Hadley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

