Feb. 12, 1947—April 27, 2022
FORT EDWARD — Betty J. Cross passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born in Fort Edward on February 12, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Melvin John and Lena (Munger) Cross.
Betty attended Fort Edward High School. For many years, she worked at A.J. & Ellie’s Diner as a cook/bartender.
Along with her parents, Betty is predeceased by her infant son, Luther James Cross, her siblings, Janice Flag, Edna Thompson, Frank Colvin, and Leonard Colvin.
Left to cherish her memories are her brothers: Jim Cross, and Melvin Cross; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Betty’s request, there will be no calling or service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Betty’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
