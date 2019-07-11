Betty Emblidge

August 29, 1925 — July 6, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Betty Lenora Emblidge passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. Betty was born on Aug. 29, 1925 in Toronto, Canada, daughter of Arthur Hutton Peacock and Helen May Stewart. She grew up in Kenmore, but always kept a close connection to Canada, where much of her extended family lived.
While in high school, she met George Thompson “Pete” Emblidge. She also worked in the school office, which trained her for a career in administrative jobs. Betty and Pete married on Sept. 27, 1946. They were married over 70 years, until Pete’s passing in May 2017.
She did not go to college, (being told that young ladies did not do that, which never sat well with her) but she did not let that stop her. After raising her first two children, she began working in office management and bookkeeping. When she and Pete relocated to southern California in 1971, she took a job with the Yorba Linda County Water District. She worked her way up the ladder, eventually becoming the auditor/controller of the water district, despite not having a college degree or any formal training in accounting and all while raising her third child.
Betty and Pete lived most of their lives together in Kenmore and Tonawanda, outside of Buffalo. To pursue a job opportunity for Pete, they moved to Yorba Linda, California, and lived there from 1971 until 1988, when they retired to live in Ledgeview Village in Lake George. Pete and Betty traveled extensively around the country they loved, bragging that they had slept in (not just visited) every state except Alaska. After over 20 years at Ledgeview, they moved to The Glen and then The Terrace in Queensbury.
Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a Girl Scout leader and a fixture at Deerhurst United Presbyterian Church of Kenmore for many years, and most recently was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls. She kept a spotless home, with everything in its place, setting a standard her kids could never meet. She loved playing board games, working on jigsaw puzzles and reading books, traits she has passed on to her children. She also loved to bake and made the best pies and desserts.
Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by her family, most recently her two great-grandchildren, Brooke and Liam.
Betty is survived by her son, Craig Emblidge (Jill) of Glens Falls; her daughter, Cathy Place of Poestenkill; and her son, Scott Emblidge (Deborah) of Mill Valley, California. She has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Glen and The Terrace for their wonderful, compassionate care of Betty for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory could be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, Guide Dogs for the Blind, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at The Glen at Hiland Meadows, 71 Longview Drive, Queensbury. Reverend Ken Applegate from First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls will officiate. Interment will be private at Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
