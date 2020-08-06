Feb. 1, 1932 — Aug. 2, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Betty E. Carruthers, 88, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her loving family at her side.
Born Feb. 1, 1932 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Dumas) Kelly.
Betty married the love of her life Warren Carruthers on Aug. 29, 1953. They were married 64 years before his passing on March 19, 2018.
She was an active member of the Moreau Community Center and other local charitable organizations. Betty spent countless hours volunteering to help others in her community.
Betty enjoyed taking day trips with her friends, reading a good book, hitting the slots at the Saratoga Racino, luncheon dates and spending time with people who she cared so about.
Her focus in life was to provide unconditional love and support to her family, enjoying holidays, family gatherings and Sunday get-togethers.
Betty was a very kind, compassionate and generous lady who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by her son, Mark Carruthers; siblings, Eugene, Marie, Gerald, Catherine, James, Joan, Jackie and Robert; brothers-in-law, Henry and George Carruthers and Dewey Powell; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Carruthers.
She is survived by her children, Warren (Lisa), Richard (Lisa), Gregory, Jeffery, Daniel (Robin), Daphne (Bob) and William Carruthers; 18 grandchildren, Melissa (Sean), Lindsay, Cambria, Warren Jr, Matthew (Liz), Timmy, Paige, Justin, Ryan, Carey (Kathryn), Lauren, and Chelsea Carruthers, Jennifer (Scott) Heydrick, Jonathan, Jeffrey (Erin), and Matthew Greenwood, Logan and Tyler Carruthers; Betty was also the great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Betty is also survived by her siblings, Richard Kelly, William Kelly and Mary-Lois Adamson; brothers-in-law, Robert (Dolores) Carruthers and Gerald Carruthers; sisters-in-law, Joan Powell, Liz Carruthers, and Tina Carruthers; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Memorial donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the Moreau Community Center 144 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Towers 2 and 6 at Glens Falls Hospital, and also to Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton, Dr. Iqbal Bashir, and Dr. Joseph D’Agostino for their care and compassion during Betty’s illness.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Betty’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
