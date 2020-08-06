Feb. 1, 1932 — Aug. 2, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Betty E. Carruthers, 88, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her loving family at her side.

Born Feb. 1, 1932 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Dumas) Kelly.

Betty married the love of her life Warren Carruthers on Aug. 29, 1953. They were married 64 years before his passing on March 19, 2018.

She was an active member of the Moreau Community Center and other local charitable organizations. Betty spent countless hours volunteering to help others in her community.

Betty enjoyed taking day trips with her friends, reading a good book, hitting the slots at the Saratoga Racino, luncheon dates and spending time with people who she cared so about.

Her focus in life was to provide unconditional love and support to her family, enjoying holidays, family gatherings and Sunday get-togethers.

Betty was a very kind, compassionate and generous lady who will be dearly missed.