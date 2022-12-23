May 18, 1935—Dec. 19, 2022

HARTFORD — Betty Ann Aubrey, 87, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 18, 1935, in Whitehall, she was daughter of the late Fredrick S. and Violet M. (Provost) Parker. She was one of seven children.

Betty attended Whitehall School and graduated from Hudson Falls Central School.

In 1955, Betty married the love of her life, Richard J. Aubrey, in Hudson Falls.

Betty worked at the First National Bank of Glens Falls, the G.E. and Sheridan Medical Plant. She retired in 1999 from Sheridan Medical Plant where she worked in quality control.

Betty and Richard owned and operated a dairy farm for most of their lives in Adamsville. They also ran a used car business and at one time owned the Adamsville Apartments. Betty was a notary public. She also was the Treasurer and member of the Adamsville Baptist Church. Later she became a member of the Mt. View Baptist Church in Danvy, VT.

She loved the holidays when all the family was together. Betty also enjoyed sitting on the porch with Richard and their cat, “Old Yellar,” watching old cowboy movies, gardening, country family reunions, cooking, and keeping track of her kids when they were younger.

In addition to her parents, Betty is predeceased by her sisters: Lillian Hurlburt, and Violet Ross; her brothers: Robert, Raymond, and Homer “Sonny” Parker.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 67 years, Richard; her children: Dianna (Kermit) Monroe, David (Roxanne) Aubrey, Robert (Lynne) Aubrey, Matthew (Lisa) Aubrey; her brother, Gary “Joe” Parker; several grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, 8118 NY-40, Granville, NY 12832. After the service, the family will start a reception.

Graveside service will be conducted in the spring at the Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY.

Donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the Argyle Emergency Squad, Inc., 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809 or Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.