Jan. 31, 1926 — April 14, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Bettina L. Coon of Queensbury, New York died early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born to the late Albert Leser and Gerda Schaber on Jan. 31, 1926 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Her family migrated to the U.S.A. when she was 11 years old and she graduated from Leonia High School, Leonia, New Jersey and then obtained her Bachelors of Science degree from Syracuse University four years later.
Bettina was a very kind and giving lady. She loved family above all else but was also interested in literature, painting, theater and music. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bridge several times a week.
She was predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Will Schaber; and her husband, Webster D. Coon with whom she operated Marine Village Motel in Lake George, New York for many years.
She is survived by her brother, Walter P. Leser of Denver, Colorado; her two sons, Douglas W. Coon of Lake George and Dean M. Coon and his wife, Debra, of Savannah, Georgia; her grandchildren, Erin L. Coon of Queensbury and her husband, Sean Culligan, Danielle R. Messenger and her husband Jeremy of Clifton Park, New York, Kelly A. Brock and her husband, Lucas, of Queensbury, Thomas T. Coon of Thompson, Georgia and Alexis B. Coon of New York City.
A celebration of life will be held later this year.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
