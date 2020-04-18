× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 31, 1926 — April 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Bettina L. Coon of Queensbury, New York died early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

She was born to the late Albert Leser and Gerda Schaber on Jan. 31, 1926 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Her family migrated to the U.S.A. when she was 11 years old and she graduated from Leonia High School, Leonia, New Jersey and then obtained her Bachelors of Science degree from Syracuse University four years later.

Bettina was a very kind and giving lady. She loved family above all else but was also interested in literature, painting, theater and music. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bridge several times a week.

She was predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Will Schaber; and her husband, Webster D. Coon with whom she operated Marine Village Motel in Lake George, New York for many years.