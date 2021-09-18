Jan. 31, 1926—April 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Celebration of Life for Bettina L. Coon. Bettina L. Coon of Queensbury, NY died early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. We are glad to announce that a celebration of life will be held at Jack’s American Bistro, Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. A buffet lunch will be served. All who knew Bettina are invited to attend. RSVPs are not necessary.

Bettina was born to the late Albert Leser and Gerda Schaber on January 31, 1926 in Frankfurt, Germany. Her family migrated to the U.S.A. when she was 11 years old and she graduated from Leonia High School, Leonia, NJ and then obtained her Bachelor’s of Science degree from Syracuse University four years later. Bettina was a very kind and giving lady. She loved family above all else but was also interested in literature, painting, theater and music. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bridge several times a week.

She is predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Will Schaber; and her husband, Webster D. Coon, with whom she operated Marine Village Motel in Lake George, NY for many years.

She is survived by her brother, Walter P. Leser of Denver, CO; her two sons: Douglas W. Coon of Lake George, NY and Dean M. Coon and his wife, Debra of Savannah, GA; grandchildren: Erin L. Coon of Queensbury, NY and her husband, Sean Culligan; Danielle R. Messenger and her husband, Jeremy, of Clifton Park, NY; Kelly A. Brock and her husband, Lucas, of Queensbury, NY; Thomas T. Coon of Thompson, GA; and Alexis B. Coon of NYC, NY.