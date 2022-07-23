Dec. 5, 1944—July 21, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Bette Jean Tucker, 77, went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Wesley Healthcare Center.

She was born in Saratoga Springs, NY, on Dec. 5, 1944, to the late J. Charles and Estelle (Tucker) Glass.

Bette was a faithful member of the Old Saratoga Church in Schuylerville, where she was active singing in the church choir. She enjoyed knitting sweaters on Teddy Bears, for Camp Hole in The Woods. Bette enjoyed actively participating in the Schuylerville Theater Group. She was a loving mother to her son Christopher Tucker.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother C. William Glass.

She is survived by her loving son Christopher Tucker of Schuylerville.

Graveside services for Bette will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville, with Rev. Joyce DeVelder officiating.

Donations in her name may be made to the Old Saratoga Reformed Church, 48 Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

