November 1, 1937 — May 23, 2019
QUEENSBURY — On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Bette Jane Ramsey, loving wife, mother and friend passed away at 81, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and friends.
Born on Nov. 1, 1937 in Orange, New Jersey to George and Virginia Auble, Bette spent her summers camping at Hearthstone Point, falling in love with both Lake George and Bernard “Bud” Ramsey, who would later become her husband. She graduated from James Caldwell High School in 1955 and married William Hamilton on Nov. 1, 1957, with whom she had two children, Donna and Richard. On June 19, 1977, she married Bud Ramsey, the love of her life, and relocated to Lake George, gaining three stepchildren, Mark, Andrea and Gretchen in the process. Bette and Bud were the longtime proprietors of Lake George Carriage Rides, where dozens of young carriage drivers generated lifelong memories of friendship and camaraderie. Bette was an avid golfer and seamstress, and the personal quilts that she made for each of her children and grandchildren will be cherished forever. She was a beautiful and compassionate person with a ready smile, a witty humor and a graceful poise that she carried with her throughout her life. She loved animals, birdwatching, camping, gardening, learning and traveling, but most of all, creating lasting memories with her children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bud. She is survived by her sister, Joan; her cousin, Millie; her children, Donna and Richard; her step-children, Mark, Andrea and Gretchen; her grandchildren, Abigail, Adam, Aidan, Bryce, Ellen, Garrett, John, Joshua, Katelyn, Luke, Morgan, Olivia and Samantha; her Bass Island camping and wine drinking companion, Barb Adsit; her dear friend and companion, Richard “Red” Duswalt; and other friends and acquaintances too numerous to mention, who will miss her presence.
There are no calling hours, a memorial service will be held later this summer at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Online condolences can be left at www.sbfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fund for Lake George, P.O. Box 352, Lake George, NY 12845 or the MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870 Chicago, IL 60601.
