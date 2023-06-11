Betsy A. Benson

Feb. 17, 1947 - June 8, 2023

LAKE GEORGE - Betsy A. Benson, 76, of Lake George, NY. On February 17, 1947, an angel was born and on June 8, 2023, she earned her wings. Born in Glens Falls, NY, she is the daughter of the late Vincent and Alice (Ireland) Ross and graduated from Lake George Schools.

She retired from GE after thirty years of service. Upon retirement, she worked as a home care aide and cared for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betsy was a kind, loving soul. She would take in anyone that needed a hand, whether it was two legged or four legged. Betsy was an animal lover.

She enjoyed going to the Rutland Fair and watching her horse's race on the track. Betsy enjoyed gardening, camping on Lake George, but most of all, loved spending time with her family. She never missed an event that involved her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren. Betsy was always there to encourage or cheer them on.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, John "Rusty" Rock II and by her brother, Vinny Ross.

Betsy is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Robert A. Benson of Lake George, NY; her children: Ross "Rocky" Rock of Lake George, NY, Robin McLaughlin (Scott) of Glens Falls, NY and Robert Benson of Lake George, NY; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Ward (Frank) of Warrensburg, NY; grandchildren: John Rock III, Sarah Conyers (Darrell), Logan Rock (Jennifer), John Andre IV (Samantha), Sofia Andre and Robert J. Benson, Katie McLaughlin, Maegin Balchin and Scotty McLaughlin; great-grandchildren: Hunter Rock and Bailey Rock; and longtime family friend, TJ Mullen.

The family wishes to thank Homeward Bound, T6 at Glens Falls Hospital, including the nurses, techs and respiratory therapists, Lake George Emergency Squad, Elizabeth Reinhardt at Glens Falls Hospital Palliative Program, Phyllis from High Peaks Hospice and Jennifer, the granddaughter-in-law for the special care she gave.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lake George Emergency Squad in memory of Betsy.

