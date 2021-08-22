Jan. 21, 1941—Aug. 20, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Betsey J. Stewart, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Granville Center.
Born January 21, 1941 in Ticonderoga, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Marjorie (Harris) Stewart.
Betsey graduated with a Bachelor’s of Education from SUNY Plattsburgh, an achievement of which she was very proud. She was employed for many years as a caregiver at the Glens Falls Hospital.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and also loved attending activities sponsored by the Glens Falls Senior Center. Betsey enjoyed traveling to Maine, and taking care of her favorite ragdoll cat.
In addition to her parents, Betsey was predeceased by her Aunt Hilda.
Left to cherish her memory are the family she chose; Darlene Dewey of Argyle, NY, Darlene’s children: Adam Dewey (Tamara), and Holly Dewey; as well as Darlene’s mother, Dorothy; Darlene’s grandchildren Dustin and Aurora, who lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Betsey,” as well as her two good friends, Judy and Phyllis.
Friends may call from 4:00—5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Burgoyne Rd., Ticonderoga, NY, with Rev. Annette Vredenburg officiating.
Memorial donations in Betsey’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
