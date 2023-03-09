Oct. 14, 1939—March 6, 2023

PAUL SMITHS, NY/ZEPHYRHILLS, FL — Bethyl Mae Fountain, 83, of Paul Smiths, NY and Zephyrhills, FL, passed away on March 6, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Glens Falls, NY. Bethyl was born on Oct. 14, 1939 at the family home to Wesley and Odeal Goodman.

Bethyl graduated from Saranac Lake High School in 1957 and was the female athlete of her senior class. After high school, she worked at Mary Weather Post Camp. Bethyl married the love of her life Rouse Albert Fountain, Sr. on January 3, 1959 at St. Gabriel’s Church, Paul Smith’s.

Bethyl was predeceased by her husband, Rouse, of 63 years on March 25, 2022. Her parents, Wesley and Odeal Goodman, her brothers: James W. Goodman, and Francis “Stub” Goodman.

Bethyl is survived by her children: Vickie Holbrook, Beth Young (Fred), and Rouse “Bert” Fountain, Jr. (Cathy); grandchildren: Wesley Smith (Morgan) and Emma Jackson (Tyler), Kate Pratt (Greg), Molly Coventry (Derek), Emily Fountain (Drew) and Abbey Fountain; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Emery, Sawyer, Vance, Mazzy, Ally, Ethan, Sloan, Mavea, Jet, and Tori. Bethyl is also survived by her sisters: Mary Jean Muncil, and Jane Ross of Queensbury, NY.

When their children were young, Bethyl and Rouse owned Fountain’s House Keeping Cabins on Easy St. Hill. They later built their home together on Fountain Stoney Acres, in Paul Smith’s.

Bethyl was member of the Saranac Lake Elks Lodge BPOE 1508, a member of the Catholic Daughter’s, and helped coordinate the Town of Brighton Co-Op. In 1997, Bethyl went to work at Paul Smiths College, and then NYS Department of Parole where she later retired.

While at her home in Paul Smiths, Bethyl loved to bake. She was famous for her blueberry muffins, and carrot cake. In Zephyrhills it was kumquat pie, and strawberry shortcake. She loved gardening and could almost always be found in the blueberry patch.

Bethyl bowled in a Saranac Lake Ladies League with her good friend Beverly Fobare. You often would see Bethyl walking in Saranac Lake and meeting Rouse at McDonald’s. Bethyl and Rouse loved spending time as snowbirds in Zephyrhills, FL. Bethyl ran the shuffleboard court tournaments, loved the pool, the club house, and gathering with friends at Arbor Oaks. She enjoyed weekend trips to Treasure Island, where the favorite place to stay was The Molloy. Bethyl loved walking the beach and sitting in the waves collecting shells.

Known as Nana to her grandchildren, she was always prepared for their visits with a drawer full of their favorite snacks and special treats. Bethyl’s grandchildren always looked forward to her special bug soup.

Bethyl was very fond of her birthday and lovingly referred to as the Birthday Queen by her family and friends. Her favorite treat was a hot fudge sundae each night after dinner.

For the last year, Bethyl was cared for by her daughter Beth and wonderful caregivers: Judy, Liz, and Lynn. Bethyl was very fond of her new friends and the family is grateful for the wonderful care they provided.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home, 20 Church St., Saranac Lake NY. A joint service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Bernard’s Church, in Saranac Lake. Family and friends wishing to remember Bethyl M. Fountain may make a memorial contribution to the Michael J. Fox Fight against Parkinson’s, in care of Fortune Keough Funeral Home. Family and friends can also sign the online guest book at www.fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com.