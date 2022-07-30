May 28, 1940—July 28, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Bethel “Betsy” “Tootsie” Brake of Queensbury peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus on Thursday, July 28, 2022, surrounded by all of those she loved at Saratoga Hospital. She was 82 years young.

Born on May 28, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the beloved great-granddaughter of the late Fielding Hazel Parris and cherished niece of Helen and Toy Finch.

Betsy was an inspirational giant to an incalculable many; known best for her spitfire personality, and conviction for Christ, but most of all for the generosity, love, and kindness she showed to any who asked. Throughout her life Betsy held many jobs; orthodontal assistant, phlebotomist, volunteer nurse, as well as wife, mother, and homemaker.

In addition to her great-grandfather, aunts, and cousins, she is predeceased by her husband Bart and her son Philip. She is survived by two sons: Christopher Brake of Niskayuna and Darrell Brake and his wife Nanci of Madison, CT; her grandchildren: Kendall Parris Brake of Syracuse and Darrell Christopher Brake of Madison, CT; her sisters: Debbie Burgess of Lyman, SC and Beverly Wells of Pacolet, SC; her brother-in-law Roger Brake and his wife Sue of Morehead City, NC; and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the William J. Burke and Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Ganesvoort Road, South Glens Falls. All are welcome. Memorial donations may be made to Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefunerlahome.com.