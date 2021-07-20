SARATOGA SPRINGS — Beth Ellen Chubb Roberts passed, Thursday, July 15, 2021, after battling cancer. She was surrounded by her beloved son and close friends.
Beth’s son Andrew Roberts was her greatest pride and joy. There was nothing she enjoyed more than being a mom. As a lifelong athlete herself, she loved attending his sporting endeavors and taking him to sporting events. Besides cheering Andrew and his teams on, she was an avid Duke basketball fan.
Beth spent 22 years as a special education teacher in the Schuylerville Central School District. Along with teaching she coached field hockey and lacrosse in the Saratoga Springs City School District and Schuylerville Central School District respectively. Both programs won championships while Beth was on the sidelines. The impact Beth had on young people reached far beyond the classroom and field. Many students and athletes describe her as “simply, one of the best”. She maintained relationships with many of her former students and athletes well beyond their high school years providing them with mentorship and support in their professional and personal lives. Beth didn’t just impact young people. In her professional life she served in a leadership capacity in the Schuylerville Teachers’ Association for over ten years, and coordinated the district’s mentor program for new teachers.
While Beth spent a number of years battling serious health issues, she always put others before herself. There was no better friend to have than her. She was always up for an adventure, willing to offer a listening ear, provide advice, and rarely said no when someone asked for help. To say Beth will be dearly missed is an understatement.
In addition to being survived by her son, she is survived by her aunt, Peg Gardner of Aradia, FL; cousin, Scott Gardner and his children: Jerod and Liam all of Maine and her three godchildren: Gillian and Rory Gelatt, and Vincent Arlequin.
Beth was predeceased by her parents, Clayton and Barbara Williams Chubb, and her siblings: Amy and Christopher.
A heartfelt thank you to close friends Heather Gelatt, Jo-Anne Hostig, Stephanie Bull, Re Arlequin, Kristen Dart and the staff of Saratoga Hospital’s A3 wing.
Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday July 22, 2021 at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. At Beth’s request the burial will be private.
In keeping with her wishes donations can be made to Double H Hole in the Woods Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Ranch Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or Saratoga Springs Hospital Cancer Patient Fund, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY or Beth Roberts Memorial Scholarship (Checks made out to Schuylerville Teacher’s Association) c/o Schuylerville Central School 14 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373), Saratoga Springs, NY.
