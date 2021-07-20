SARATOGA SPRINGS — Beth Ellen Chubb Roberts passed, Thursday, July 15, 2021, after battling cancer. She was surrounded by her beloved son and close friends.

Beth’s son Andrew Roberts was her greatest pride and joy. There was nothing she enjoyed more than being a mom. As a lifelong athlete herself, she loved attending his sporting endeavors and taking him to sporting events. Besides cheering Andrew and his teams on, she was an avid Duke basketball fan.

Beth spent 22 years as a special education teacher in the Schuylerville Central School District. Along with teaching she coached field hockey and lacrosse in the Saratoga Springs City School District and Schuylerville Central School District respectively. Both programs won championships while Beth was on the sidelines. The impact Beth had on young people reached far beyond the classroom and field. Many students and athletes describe her as “simply, one of the best”. She maintained relationships with many of her former students and athletes well beyond their high school years providing them with mentorship and support in their professional and personal lives. Beth didn’t just impact young people. In her professional life she served in a leadership capacity in the Schuylerville Teachers’ Association for over ten years, and coordinated the district’s mentor program for new teachers.