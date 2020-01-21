July 22, 1922 — Jan. 19, 2020 CORINTH — Bessie L. Ward, 97, a longtime resident of West Maple Street, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at The Jesse in Corinth following a brief illness.

Born on July 22, 1922 in Day, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Violet (White) Pixley.

She graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1941.

Bessie then married Thomas O. Ward on Aug. 30, 1941 in Corinth, and the couple resided on West Maple Street for many years. He passed away Aug. 30, 1992, following 50 years of marriage.

She was employed for many years at the Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth. She also helped her husband run Ward’s Grocery on Hamilton Avenue in Corinth for several years.

Bessie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Corinth for several years.

She enjoyed quilting and cross stich. She was a loving and nurturing Mother and lived her entire life for her family.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by several siblings, Milton Pixley, Mildred Allen, Viola Mosher, Josie Pixley, Evero Pixley, Lewis Pixley, and Helen Allen.