Berthold “Bert” Seeholzer

In retirement Bert became a Literacy Volunteer. He was so proud of students who were able to get their driver’s licenses, GED’s, or even fill out applications because he had taught them how to read them. The Office of Aging even recognized his service with a Lifetime Achievement Award. However, his retirement also brought with it the sadness of watching his beloved wife, Grace slowly drift into the mists of dementia. Her beloved “Bud” embodied the marriage vow of “In sickness and in health” as he lovingly cared for her, read her own diary entries from 40 years ago, and took over all of the aspects of

life. It was during this season that Bert befriended his Thursday (Meals on Wheels) girls and enjoyed his 4 p.m. wine with his friends.

When Grace passed away in May of 2018, Bert suffered from a broken heart. His other half was gone, and he felt lost without her. This is what took him from us on Jan. 14, 2020.

The family would like to thank his “right hands”, his granddaughter, Denise and his great-granddaughter, Maria for everything they did for Bert.

At Bert’s request there will be no calling hours.