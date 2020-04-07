× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 11, 1929 — April 4, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Bertha V. “Bert” Sloan, 91, passed away Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Born on March 11, 1929 in Oceanside, New York, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Frieda (Ruckwied) Albrecht. She was a 1946 graduate of Hempstead High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Oneonta State College.

Bert was employed as a caseworker for Otsego County Department of Social Services in their child protective services unit for many years. In 2003, she moved to Saratoga Springs.

She was involved with Girl Scouts of America as an instructor. She was a past member of the ladies guild at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Long Island.

Survivors include her daughter, Susanne (Bruce) Mackay of Saratoga Springs; her son, Edward Sloan of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren, Kevin, Elizabeth, Andrew, Sarah, Margaret and Megan; and eight great grandchildren.

There are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

