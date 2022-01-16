Oct. 12, 1926—Jan. 13, 2022

OLMSTEDVILLE — Bertha P. McNally, 95, died Thursday Jan. 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born Oct. 12, 1926 in Minerva she was the daughter of the late Harry and Hazel (Warren) Morse.

Bertha was employed as a sales manager at Sew and Save in Rockville, Maryland. Bertha and her husband Bill retired in 1984 and moved back to Olmstedville and renovated the family home. They took pride in maintaining the gardens and the property. Bertha was a excellent seamstress and enjoyed Cross-stitch. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Olmstedville and was a volunteer at the Adirondack Tri County Nursing Home.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, William F. McNally; one son, Mark Edward McNally.

Survivors include two sons: Thomas D. (Brenda) McNally of Minerva, David W. (Karen) McNally of Silver Spring, MD; one daughter, Deena Marie (Glenn) Wright of Wheaton, MD; two brothers: Fred Morse of Minerva, Douglas Morse of Ticonderoga; two sisters: Marion Smith of Auburn, NY, Effie Jane McNally of Olmstedville; five grandchildren: Joshua (Melinda) McNally, Ryan (Mackenzie) McNally, Erica (Brian) Mulcahy, Alacia Wright, Aaric (Kelly) Wright; four great-grandchildren: Tyler, Liam, Cassidy McNally and Elise Wright; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours, funeral mass and interment will be announced in the spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.