February 23, 1926 — July 29, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Bertha Marie (Lewis) Ingraham, 93, of Locust Street, Hudson Falls, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Born on Feb. 23, 1926 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late George Henry and Gertrude Mae (Beaudoin) Lewis.
Bertha married her high school sweetheart, John Herbert Ingraham (the son of Herbert L. and Susan (Baker) Ingraham), on March 23, 1946 at the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls. They were married for 69 years, (18 days short of 70 years) up to the day John Herbert Ingraham passed on March 5, 2016. They celebrated their honeymoon on Garnet Lake.
Bertha was employed in 1944 doing clerical work for The Griffin Lumber Co. of Hudson Falls. In 1945, she was employed by The Imperial Paint and Pigment Company in Queensbury, also doing clerical work.
Bertha was a devoted and loving mother of six children, Jack Edward Ingraham, Robert Lewis Ingraham, Gerald Elliot Ingraham, Jane Eileen Barsukoff, Diane Marie Cabral and Katherine Elaine Jones.
Bertha’s favorite pastimes involved family gatherings, cooking and baking her favorite “Never Fail Chocolate Cake,” a family recipe which was handed down from her mother (from whom was handed down by her mother). She also enjoyed having fish frys with her famous cottage cheese pancakes and spoiling all her grandchildren with love.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Herbert Ingraham; her parents, George Henry and Gertrude Mae (Beaudoin) Lewis; and her siblings, George Lewis, Donald Lewis and Violet (Lewis) Cox.
Survivors include her sister, Nancy (Lewis) Hutyanszki; her children, Jack Edward Ingraham, Robert Lewis Ingraham, Gerald Elliot Ingraham, Jane Eileen Barsukoff, Diane Marie Cabral and Katherine Elaine Jones; her 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
At the request of Bertha, there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
