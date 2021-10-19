DIAMOND POINT — Bertha H. (Monroe) LaGoy, 80, of Coolidge Hill Road, passed away from congestive heart failure.

Born April 6, 1941 to Vida and Arthur Monroe in Bolton Landing.

On October 22, 1960, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) LaGoy and they raised three children together.

A woman of many talents, she would sew, knit, and crochet. She loved to fish trout in the brook, scratch offs, hunting, jigsaw puzzles, being outdoors and garage sales.

She was a three-time cancer survivor. Bertha and Bob built their camp on their dream property. It was the place she always felt closer to her husband after he passed away in 1997.

Her biggest treasures were her children, grandchildren and great-grandsons.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bob LaGoy; mother, Vida Monroe; father, Arthur Monroe, father Stillman LaGoy; mother, Beatrice LaGoy; brothers: Charles and Royal Monroe; sisters: Elsie, Evelyn, and Marion.

Bertha is survived by her daughters: Bonnie Neuffer and companion, Robert, Rebecca Carpenter and her husband, Michael; her sons: Robert (Butch) LaGoy and his companion, Erica and son-in-law, Erich Neuffer.

Grandchildren: Erich Neuffer, Jr., Kae (Karl) Neuffer, Michelle Carpenter and Ethan LaGoy. Great-grandsons: Jackson and Beckham Chase. Her siblings: Ruth, Eva, Carol, Mary, Martha, Dale, Roger, Edward (Tip) Faye, Linda, Thomas (Q), Wanda (Penny), Fredrick (Fred) and Thomas (L) as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Bertha’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. Per Bertha’s request, casual is comfortable.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will be conducted privately in Bolton Rural Cemetery.

A special thank you to Dr. Bryan Smead and the staff of Bolton Health Center. April and Pattie from High Peaks Hospice. All of you helped with our mother’s comfort and care until the end.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bertha’s memory to Bolton Fire Department or High Peaks Hospice.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.