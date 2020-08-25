July 2, 1929 — Aug. 22, 2020

TICONDEROGA — Bertha “Bert” Gentley Wright, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at her home.

Born on July 2, 1929 in Lyndonville, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary Elizabeth Gentley. She moved to Ticonderoga as a young girl.

She married Wesley “Tyke” Wright on New Years Eve, 1947. He passed away on Feb. 12, 2009, following 61 years of marriage.

Bert dedicated her life to her nine children, 21 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church.

Bert was well known for her delicious baked beans, apple pies and jelly cookies. She also enjoyed upholstering with her life-long friend, Mary Lou Greenough and she crocheted many blankets over the years for family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Bert was also predeceased by her brother, Malcolm.