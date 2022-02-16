Berta Mae Towers

May 2, 1937—Feb. 13, 2022

CORINTH — Berta Mae Towers, 84, of Paris Avenue, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 2, 1937 in Lake Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Bertran and Ethel (Gilbert) Gray.

Berta Mae graduated from Corinth High School.

She married Donald Towers on Nov. 19, 1955 in Corinth and the couple resided on Paris Avenue in Corinth for many years. He passed away Sept. 18, 2017 following 61 years of marriage.

Berta Mae was employed for many years as the office manager of the Corinth Branch of The Saratogian and then was a ward clerk at Adirondack Regional Hospital in Corinth for several years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth for many years and attended Faith Chapel of Corinth. Along with her husband, she was a founding member of the Adirondack Bluegrass League. The couple also operated the Corinth Bluegrass Festival at the Boggs Farm for 11 years and hosted many well-known Bluegrass artists in their home during the festival.

Berta Mae’s family was number one and came before everything. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Bluegrass festivals and enjoyed her cats.

Besides her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by one sister, Gretchen Aldrich; her daughter-in-law, Linda Towers; and her son-in-law, Otto Clark.

Survivors include three children: Dawn Clark Williams (Ron) of Queensbury, Lee Towers of Corinth, and Leslie Melville (Russ) of Corinth; eight grandchildren: Shanna Washburn of Corinth, Dylan Clark of Queensbury, Tara Richards of Queensbury, Kennedy Williams-Smith of Glens Falls, Mercedes Williams of Queensbury, Ashleigh Towers of St. Paul, MN, Elizabeth Melville of Ballston Lake, and Andrea Pidgeon of Hadley; 14 great-grandchildren: Damien, Charlie, Madison, Bailey, Lorelai, Amara, Myers, Alyssa, Ariyanna, Axl, Addilyn, Dillon, Clifton, and Luke; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a special friend, Patti Ide.

A Celebration of Berta’s Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Pastor Jay Richmond, officiating.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the funeral home.

A Committal service will be held at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank our family and friends for their many kind words of support shown to the family during Berta’s illness.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.