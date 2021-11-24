June 24, 1933—Nov. 19, 2021

BRANT LAKE — Bert P. (Jr.) Bolton, 88, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at his home after a long illness, surrounded by his family. Born on June 24, 1933, he was the son of Bert V. Bolton and Ada (Newton) Bolton and a lifetime native of Brant Lake.

Bert was an exempt Firemen of Horicon Volunteer Fire Department. He was a board member for the Methodist church in Brant Lake.

Bert loved to hunt and fish. He always had a nice garden, beautiful lawns and in his younger years, he helped his grandfather, John Newton and Uncle Clint Newton cut blocks of ice out of Brant Lake for refrigeration in their own homes. Bert was employed at Point O Pines, Brant Lake Camp, The Rat Farm, Don Paull, Owen Sherman, brother Dennis Bolton, Meade’s Cottages, Horicon Dog Warden, Alexander’s Car Dealership, Jack Higgins, Carl Duell and Frank Fish. He was also a well-known mechanic, carpenter, electrician, mason and plumber who helped anyone.

Bert was a great husband, dad, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend.

Bert will be deeply missed by so many lives he touched. Bert’s family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to High Peaks Hospice. They were a Godsend the last few weeks of Bert’s life.

Bert is predeceased by his parents; a son, Keith; three sisters; one brother; and three sons-in-law.

He is survived by his wife, Luella (Pyle) of 68 years; five daughters: Debbie (Robert) Smith of Virginia, Diane Bolton Loika of Hudson Falls, Sandy Smith of Brant Lake, Hilda (Mike) Stacy Forand of Ticonderoga, Kelly Hayes of Brant Lake; one son, Ricky (Amy) Bolton of Brant Lake; three sisters: Alice Wood, Jean Wood and Brenda Pratt. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Bert’s request, there will be no calling hours scheduled. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Brant Lake Cemetery with Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

