Dec. 2, 1944 — Jan. 23, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Bernice K. (Danahy) Ward, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Glens Falls on Dec. 2, 1944 to Mary (Lynam) and Arthur Danahy and spent her childhood on McDonald Street. She attended St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and graduated in the Class of 1962. She then attended SUNY Cobleskill earning an associate’s degree in dietary science. After college, she returned to the Glens Falls area to work at Glens Falls Hospital. In June 1967, she married Chauncey Ward and they settled on a farm in Fort Ann, where they raised their four sons. She dedicated many years of her life working for the Fort Ann Central School, where she made certain every child knew they were cared for and loved. Later in her career, she also worked for area nursing homes allowing her to share her warm and energetic personality with residents and coworkers many of which became great friends.
In her role as mother she was a presence in the community, not only supporting her children and grandchildren in their athletic, musical and academic pursuits, but serving as a loving influence to many of her sons’ friends. There was never a dull moment at the Ward house as family and her children’s friends alike knew they were always welcome and there would always be food cooked with love and a caring ear to listen if they wanted to talk. She was also known to tell funny stories, perhaps the funniest of which was her at age 15 stealing her father’s brand new car to drive in a parade in Glens Falls.
She is survived by her four sons, Chad Ward of Ballston Spa, Daniel Ward (Allison) of Fort Ann, Stephen Ward of Glens Falls and Ryan Ward of Philadelphia; her grandsons, Patrick Ward and Brayden Ward, her granddaughters Alexis Ward and Jacqueline Ward; her sister, Sheila (Danahy) Tarantelli of Horseheads; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers-in-law, Bob, Ronnie, Hiram and Louie; her sister-in-law, Carol Ward; her dear friend Patricia “Pat” Bennett; and other friends and family.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nursing/medical staff at Glens Falls Hospital and her niece, Kelly (Ward) Brown-Steele.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury followed by a service at 6 p.m.
Spring Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bernice K. (Danahy) Ward Scholarship fund at either the Fort Edward School, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the Fort Ann School, 1 Catherine St., Fort Ann, NY 12827.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
