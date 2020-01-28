Dec. 2, 1944 — Jan. 23, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Bernice K. (Danahy) Ward, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Glens Falls on Dec. 2, 1944 to Mary (Lynam) and Arthur Danahy and spent her childhood on McDonald Street. She attended St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and graduated in the Class of 1962. She then attended SUNY Cobleskill earning an associate’s degree in dietary science. After college, she returned to the Glens Falls area to work at Glens Falls Hospital. In June 1967, she married Chauncey Ward and they settled on a farm in Fort Ann, where they raised their four sons. She dedicated many years of her life working for the Fort Ann Central School, where she made certain every child knew they were cared for and loved. Later in her career, she also worked for area nursing homes allowing her to share her warm and energetic personality with residents and coworkers many of which became great friends.