 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernice Cook
0 entries

Bernice Cook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bernice Cook

June 1, 1918—April 21, 2020

FORT ANN — Celebration of Life Memorial Service Notice for Bernice Cook.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Mass at Saint Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, 85 George St., Fort Ann.

A graveside blessing will succeed the service at Fort Ann Cemetery, Anne St., Fort Ann.

All are invited to share in a reception immediately after graveside services at Hiland Park Country Club, 195 Haviland Rd., Queensbury.

In keeping with CDC Guidelines, please wear a mask if unvaccinated.

Mass will be live-streamed at tinyurl.com/t5j3nnch.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News