June 1, 1918—April 21, 2020
FORT ANN — Celebration of Life Memorial Service Notice for Bernice Cook.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Mass at Saint Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, 85 George St., Fort Ann.
A graveside blessing will succeed the service at Fort Ann Cemetery, Anne St., Fort Ann.
All are invited to share in a reception immediately after graveside services at Hiland Park Country Club, 195 Haviland Rd., Queensbury.
In keeping with CDC Guidelines, please wear a mask if unvaccinated.
Mass will be live-streamed at tinyurl.com/t5j3nnch.
