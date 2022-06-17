March 18, 1941—June 13, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Bernd D. Hartung, 81, a longtime resident of Glens Falls, passed away after a long illness on June 13, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital, with his family by his side.

Born on March 18, 1941, in Apolda, Germany, he was the son of the late Elfriede M. and Walter B. Hartung.

Bernd was a graduate of Hartford Central School. Following high school, he attended Wilmington College.

He was a laborer for the Local Union #186, constructing many area buildings and creating many lasting friendships and memories along the way.

Bernd loved to ride the rail and a deep passion for NASCAR and classic cars. He enjoyed caring for his Koi Pond and gardens. Bernd and Donna also enjoyed jumping in the car, going any direction and “getting lost” on memorable adventures.

He is survived by his sweetheart for over 18 years, Donna Beck of Glens Falls; his son, Robert Beck of Argyle; his brother, Gerd Hartung of Bloomfield, MI; and his cousins: Bob Hartung of Hudson Falls, Ted Hartung of Hudson Falls and Heidi Hartung of Bryn Mawr, PA.

Calling hours will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Memorial services will follow the calling hours on Monday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations in Bernd’s memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 1003 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047 or the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.