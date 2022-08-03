May 22, 1939—July 23, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. Bernard W. Brock “Bernie,” 83, of Lake George, NY, passed away on July 23, 2022.

Bernie was born on May 22, 1939 in Ticonderoga to the late Frank Brock and Elizabeth Clifton Brock Wood. He enjoyed being a country boy working and playing in the fields and orchards of the Champlain Valley. This began a lifelong love for gardening and all things green. He also honed his athletic skills by participating in baseball and basketball at school and pickup games.

After graduating high school, he attended Cobleskill Community College earning a degree in poultry science. He returned home to begin his career as a poultry man and to start a family of his own. Soon he realized he needed another source of income and returned to SUNY Oswego graduating with a B.S. in industrial arts teaching. Subsequently, he obtained a teaching position at Glens Falls Junior High as an IA teacher.

After three years he moved to the Lake George Central School District where he remained for the rest of his teaching career, also teaching driver’s ed at the school for a period of time. He coached varsity and JV baseball, amassing winning seasons and was very active in both the local and state teachers union.

Along the way Bernie dabbled in many and varied interests and hobbies including golf, hunting, antiquing, petroliana, furniture restoration, construction and cheering on his favorite sport teams: Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics. He always made friends wherever these pursuits led him. Bernie loved his toys: snowmobiles, motorcycles, four-wheelers, side-by-sides, trucks and tractors.

Bernie was a good neighbor always willing to help whenever and wherever needed. He had a great gift of gab and a marvelous sense of humor. He enjoyed life to the fullest. To say he will be missed is a gross understatement.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his twin sister Bernetta.

Bernie is survived by his beloved wife Nancy (Dutch); two sons: Bryan and Kyle (Kristi); grandchildren: Morgan, Cassidy, Sarah, Rachael, Connor; great-grandchildren: Mason, Sean and McConnel; former wife Nancy Countryman.

Friends may call on Bernie’s family from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted at noon. Burial will follow at North Caldwell Cemetery, Lake George.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.