Dec. 13, 1945—July 26, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Bernard T. Palmer, Sr., 76, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home.

Born December 13, 1945 in Buckinghamshire, England, the son of the late Clement Palmer and Edna (Fisher) Palmer Rotolo.

Bernard was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Class of 1964. Upon graduating, he started his career with Finch Pruyn Paper Company in Glens Falls. He was proud to serve as union president for nearly 30 years before retiring.

In his free time, he loved hunting, fishing, was an avid Yankee and Giants fan, and was known for his knowledge of baseball. Ask him anything about baseball and he could tell you the answer. For many years, he enjoyed coaching Glens Falls Little League, his positive influence and dedication for coaching and love for baseball influenced so many children’s lives. However, the most important joy in his life was to be with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He cherished every moment shared with each one of them.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Timothy Palmer; his sister, Joan Noonan, and brother-in-law, Karl Smith, all predeceased him.

Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Palmer of Glens Falls; son, Bernard Palmer, Jr. (Christine) of Corinth; grandson, Cody Russell of Corinth; granddaughter, Molleigh Jo Eastman of Glens Falls and his former wife, Diana (Bannin) Palmer of Queensbury. He is also survived by his sisters, Wendy Smith of Queensbury, Linda Breault (Dale) of Hartford, and Nora Miller (Frank) of South Glens Falls; his brothers, Clement Palmer (Hazel) of Glens Falls, William Palmer (Doreen) of Hudson Falls, Michael Palmer (Stephanie) of Queensbury and dear friend Joann Rogers along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

As per his request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to Glens Falls Little League or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.