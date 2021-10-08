Bernard Orville Shaw

Many of his accomplishments were being a Gansevoort Volunteer Fireman and proudly was the one to drive their first firetruck into town, a member of the Free Masons for 75 years, member of the United Methodist Church of Gansevoort, life member of the Ragged Mountain Fish and Game Club, Justice of the Peace for more than 20 years and highway superintendent for eight years and multiple Republican and town committees.

He and his family enjoyed many a clam steam at Mark Caputo’s (The Gansevoort Hotel) and Bud Vance’s, swimming at Freddy’s Pond and Fireman’s Parades. They enjoyed bowling for quite a few years with friends Don and Clair Bouton. He always enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his boys and grandchildren. After leaving the farm in 1976 and moving just down the road, Bernie and Agnes had a house built. He continued to farm pumpkins, glads, asparagus and other vegetables for his stand. He enjoyed visits from everyone who stopped by.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sisters, Evelyn Bergquist Waters and Betty Martin; brother, Ronnie Shaw; nephews, Philip, Chuck and Matthew; brothers-in-law, Martin, Red, Chuck and Malcolm and his sisters-in-law, Alice and Betty.