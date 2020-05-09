Bernard M. 'Bernie' Gordon

At an early age Bernie was an avid musician and found the drums to be his future in the music business. As a teenager, he was a member of the Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corp drum line, performing throughout the Northeast. His professional music career started in the early 60’s with the formation of the Bernardo Four rock ‘n’ roll band which performed many of the 50’s and 60’s hits popular at that time of music history. The group traveled extensively throughout the Northeast and played many venues in New York and New England, a great time was had by all.

In April of 1965 he married the love of his life, Leila Goodwin. They have been together for the past 56 years residing in the Glens Falls area. In February of 1966 Bernie joined the Glens Falls Fire Department, spending the next 27 years as a firefighter for the city. As Bernie stated “I loved being a firefighter for the city and looked forward to going to work every day, not many people can say that about their jobs.” A long time crew member described Bernie as a very good firefighter who took his job very seriously and was extremely supportive of the new members who joined the department. He went on to say that after Bernie’s retirement the house became a lot “quieter” and it took a little time to fill the void. Bernie retired in June 1993 and earned several commendations during his years of service to the department. On Nov. 11, 1967 Bernie was cited along with Chief LeRoy Akins for personal meritorious service in a fire rescue on Ackley Street in Glens Falls. He was also a member of the BPOE Glens Falls Lodge 81 and was a fan of NASCAR. While living on Hilton Drive in South Glens Falls he thoroughly enjoyed landscaping his yard and growing many different varieties of vegetables in his back yard garden. A weed never existed on the property and neighbors constantly complemented him on his lawn and landscaping ability. His friend and neighbor, Sean Barlow was always available to assist him on any project that was too difficult in his later years.