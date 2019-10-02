{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 23, 1948 — Sept. 25, 2019

PORTER CORNERS — Bernard Alcorace Sr., 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1948. He was the son of the late Francis P. and Sally Zerrenner Alcorace.

Bernard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Susan (nee Barker); and his granddaughter, Alexandra Parker.

Devoted father of Bernard J. Alcorace Jr. of Oxford, Connecticut, Kelly S. Anthony of Porter Corners, Nicole L. McGoldrick of Canton, Connecticut, Rachael R. Parker of Queensbury and Jason P. Alcorace of Porter Corners. He also leaves behind 14 beloved grandchildren, Kyla Anthony, Robert Behuniak, Lauren and Chase Alcorace, Sarah and A.J. Pratt, Ryan and Caroline McGoldrick, Susan and Ethan Parker, Johnathan Palmer, Kai Alcorace and Aurora and Danica Alcorace; as well as two great-grandchildren, Leonardo and Nicholas Pratt; and a great-grandchild due to arrive in October; his siblings, Francis P. Alcorace Jr. of Naugatuck, Connecticut, Agnes Alcorace of Waterbury, Connecticut, Josephine Alcorace of Waterbury, Connecticut, Sally McDonald of Wolcott, Connecticut and Eugene Alcorace of Waterbury, Connecticut.

A private burial will be held at Greenfield Cemetery, Town of Greenfield.

