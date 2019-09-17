July 21, 1943 — Sept. 14, 2019 WILTON — Bernard H. Lindsey, 76, of Route 9, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness.
Born on July 21, 1943 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Henry and Grace Lindsey.
Bernard attended Corinth High School.
He married Linda L. Benson on Dec. 28, 1968 in Saratoga Springs. The couple resided in Wilton for many years and most recently have been living in Queensbury.
Bernard was first employed as a union construction worker for Local Union 128 for many years and then owned and operated Lindsey’s Tree Service for several years.
He enjoyed working in his flower and vegetable gardens, playing Uno and Scrabble and enjoyed hunting with his coon and rabbit dogs.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by three brothers, Harold, Howard and Thomas Lindsey; and three sisters, Marion Diehl, Barbara Waring, and Betty Guilder.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda L. Lindsey of Queensbury; one brother, Douglas Lindsey of Gloversville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Bernard’s request, services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Bernard during his stay.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.