1927—2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Bernard H. Gregory, 95, a former resident of Dresden pass away on June 21, 2022 following a short illness in the Glens Falls Center.

We just celebrated his 95th Birthday on Father’s Day. He was the son of the late Howard and Ruth (Edwards) Gregory and we were so happy to be all together on this special day.

He was a retired corrections officer after 25 years at Great Meadow in Comstock and then worked as a cross-country truck driver for many years.

Bernard is survived by his daughter Patricia Gould of Long Island, NY; a son John Gregory and his wife Lori of Hartford, NY; his stepdaughters; eight grandchildren; his very devoted friends: Herman Rumrill and John England

There will be no calling hours and graveside services will be held on June 28, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.