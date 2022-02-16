Bernard G. Bourgeois

Dec. 20, 1933—Feb. 14, 2022

SALEM — Bernard G. Bourgeois, 88, of Salem, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born December 20, 1933 in Troy, he was the son of the late Alcide and Alma (Beaudoin) Bourgeois.

Bernie graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy where he played football. Bernie worked at Grand Union Supermarket while in high school and he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Following his discharge from the Air Force, he went back to work at Grand Union in Salem, as the manager and retired in the 1990’s as the manager of the Hoosick Falls store after 37 years of service.

Bernie was a devout Catholic and was a member of Holy Cross Church in Salem. Along with the Men’s Group at the church, he helped clean the gravestones at Holy Cross Cemetery. He was a member of the Francis J. Clark American Legion in Salem.

Bernie enjoyed jig saw puzzles, playing many rounds of pinochle and miniature golf with his granddaughter. He was very devoted to family, especially his late wife Gizele who he cared for throughout her illness. He loved spending time with his granddaughter and attended every volleyball and softball game when she was in high school.

In addition to his parents and his wife Gizele (Gingras) Bourgeois, he was also predeceased by a brother and his wife, Paul and Monica Bourgeois.

Bernie is survived by his children: Bernard (Paula) Bourgeois of Granville and William (Florence) Bourgeois of Whitehall; a brother, George (Joan) Bourgeois of Satellite Beach, FL; a granddaughter, Sarah (Sean Connors) Bourgeois of Granville; and several nieces and nephews, especially Theresa Bourgeois of Cohoes.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at The Cambridge Assisted Living Facility in Cambridge, NY for their dedicated and thoughtful care of their father, for the past years and a half.

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem with Rev. Liam Condon officiating.

Spring interment with military honors will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Bernie may be made to Holy Cross Church, PO Box 357, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem.