Bernard D. Wilkins

ARGYLE — Bernard (Bernie) D. Wilkins, 66, of State Route 197, passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 2, 1953 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Bernard L. and Gloria (Fisk) Wilkins.

He took vocational classes at BOCES for mechanics and graduated from Queensbury High School. He worked as a mechanic for Forklift Truck Dealerships and later started his own company doing repairs for local businesses.

Bernard was an Eagle Scout and a member of The Sons of The American Legion Post 574 in Hudson Falls. He collected and restored Studebaker cars.

He is survived by his domestic partner, Patricia (Patti) Hermance; his daughter, Cassandra Wilkins and her domestic partner, Timothy Rich of Moreau; his son, Daniel Wilkins of Corinth; several grandchildren; his Uncle Donald and Aunt Madeline Fisk of Queensbury; as well as several cousins.

A private graveside service was performed on Dec. 6, 2019 with just close family and friends at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Edward where he was laid to rest next to his parents. Father Thomas Babiuch officiated the ceremony.

Arrangements were in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.