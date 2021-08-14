July 18, 1940—Aug. 8, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Bernard C. “Bernie” Monroe, 81, of Schroon River Road, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 8, 2021 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Born July 18, 1940 in Brant Lake, he was the son of the late Richard and Cora (Raymond) Monroe.

He married Bonnie Fish on July 18, 1966.

Bernie was a logger and truck driver for the majority of his life. He was a hardworking and loving father and husband and always put his family first. He was known for his sense of humor and his jokes. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by siblings: Burton Monroe, James Monroe, Theresa Monroe, Robert Monroe, Clifford Monroe, Arnold Monroe, and Dorothy Monroe.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie Monroe of Warrensburg; children: Bonnie Bills and her husband, George, Lisa Adair and her husband, Ed, Bernard Monroe and his wife, Bonnie, Heidi Monroe and her companion, John Blydenburg, and James Monroe and his wife, Tanya; brother, Donald Monroe; sister, Ada Monroe; as well as 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.