Sept. 13, 1942—April 3, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Bernard “Bud” Graham, 80, passed away at home on April 3, 2023, surrounded by his family, following a short illness.

Born on Sept. 13, 1942, in Glens Falls, he was the son and only child of the late William and Bernice (Trackey) Graham. Bud graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1961.

Bernard “Bud” Graham was married to Dianne for 56 years. They were childhood sweethearts. Dianne passed on Oct. 31, 2021. Together they had three daughters and a family with a very strong bond built on faith and love.

Bud and Dianne owned and operated Van Aernem’s Dairy successfully for many years, including a home delivery service, one of the last in existence. Bud was the milkman and Dianne did the bookwork. Prior to owning Van Aernem’s Dairy, Bud organized the milk routes and was very active with Ideal Dairy Farms for many years.

Bud, Dianne and the girls attended Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, almost every Sunday. He was a man of quiet yet strong faith. He was very kind and generous and always ready to lend a hand or an ear to help share sorrows or joys.

Bud was also active with the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company for over 50 years and was considered a lifetime member.

Bud enjoyed being with people and visiting to talk about old times, current events or to be supportive of anyone in need.

Bud is survived by his daughters and their husbands: Michelle and Timothy Plummer, Amy and Jeffry Donnelly, Lori and Dave Bodak; his seven grandchildren: Erica, Richard, Timothy, Jordan, James, Matthew and Jeffry; and five great-grandchildren: Riley, Morgan, Dakota, Lola and Jacquelyn; and his pal, Chewy.

Bud had a large extended family. He had many cousins on both the Graham and Trackey sides of his family as well as Dianne’s sisters and brothers and their children and grandchildren. Family events were a highlight for Buddy. He enjoyed camping, picnics and trips to York Beach, Maine with “the kids” whether his girls, the neighborhood friends or some of the cousins or grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Rowley, Dr. Stoutenberg, and the staff at C.R. Wood Cancer Center and High Peaks Hospice for the tremendous care during his illness.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at Moss Street Cemetery in Kingsbury, where Bud and Dianne will be laid to rest together.

Memorial Donations in memory of Bud may be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s (Queensbury) — Team Dianne by visiting http://act.alz.org/goto/TeamDianne. The family, including Bud, participated in this walk annually in support of his caregiving activities and in support of her being a survivor and as of last year in remembrance of Dianne.

