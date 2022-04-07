SCHUYLERVILLE — Bernard Bouchard died peacefully on March 17, 2022 after a short illness in Martin North Hospital in Florida.
He was the son of the late Alcide and Sarah Bouchard.
Bernard was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and retired as a meat cutter from Price Chopper. He was an avid sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Constance Bouchard in 1996.
He leaves behind a loving wife, Virginia Bouchard of Argyle, NY; his daughter, Samantha Bouchard of TX; stepdaughters: Terrie Karlson Karrie Porter, and Lisa Stewart, all of Greenwich; two brothers: Thomas Bouchard of Albany and Paul Bouchard of Eagle Bridge; two sisters: Patricia Berry of SC and Nancy Sherwood of Schenectady; his aunt Kathryn of Malta; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022 in Notre Dame Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.