March 21, 1936—Feb. 17, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Bernard “Bing” Andrews of Glens Falls, NY, formerly of Hudson Falls, NY. On Thursday, February 17, 2022 Bing passed away unexpectedly at his home. Bing was born on March 21, 1936 in Cambridge, NY to Bernard and Maddalein (Tift) Andrews. Bing attended school in Granville, NY.

Bing worked as a laborer for the Village of Hudson Falls for 30 years. He was a dedicated employee who was known and loved by the Hudson Falls community as “Bingo.”

Bing enjoyed working outside in his free time. He was an avid logger and spent many weekends in the woods with his beloved friend, Harold Walker. The duo logged the old-fashioned way using a pair of Clydesdale horses named Dolly and Fred.

Since retiring from the Village, Bing cherished spending time with his family. He could be found sitting on his porch enjoying the warm weather and visiting with those passing by. He also enjoyed his morning walks to Stewart’s until he was no longer able to do so.

For the past 10 years Bing’s greatest joy was living next door to his granddaughter, her husband and his great-grandsons, Hayden, Thaddeus and Caleb, who all cared for him through his courageous battle with Parkinson’s. Their time together through better and worse meant the world to him. He will forever be remembered as a great man who loved and appreciated those closest to him.

Bing was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Maddalein, his son Dennis, his daughter Kathie as well as his sisters-in-law Kathleen and Esther.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Shirley; daughters: Lynn, Marie (Ed), Penny (Harold), Tracy, Kay (Tim), Becky (Donald); caregivers including granddaughter Raeann, her husband Roy; daughter Tracy and granddaughter Kerri (Derek). Bing will also be missed by his siblings: Morris, Bob (Sandra), Frankie (Anne), Lenny, Carol (Andy) and Grace. As well as grandchildren: Matt, Jack, Jr., Mark, Nicole, Daniel, Jerimiah, Gary. Also several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

At Bing’s request there will be no services or calling hours. However, there will be a gathering for family and friends at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. We will celebrate the lives of Bing and his daughter Kathie, who passed away in 2020. Please contact a family member for exact details.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the first responders, ambulance personnel and the Glens Falls Police Department for their heroic efforts to perform life-saving measures for our loved one. Your efforts will never be forgotten.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.

