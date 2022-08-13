May 23, 1932 – Aug. 9, 2022

NEWNAN, GA — Bernard “Bernie” Raymond Jackson, age 90, a resident of Newnan, GA, and formally from Upstate New York, passed away peacefully at his home with his daughter, Colleen Ignazio by his side.

He was born May 23 1932, in Hartford, NY to Bernice and Clara-Bell (Witherell) Jackson.

The family owned and operated a dairy farm while Bernie was growing up. He cherished and enjoyed reminiscing and sharing these memories with his family over the years. He was the youngest of ten siblings who have all predeceased him.

Bernie served his country as a Corporal in the Marine Corps from 1951-1954 and was in combat during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He then enlisted in the Army from 1961-1964 serving as Army Specialist 5. He was proud to serve his country. He often shared memories of his time served.

Bernie worked for Henry J. Sleight Cement Company for many years and belonged to the Laborers’ Local Union 186 for over 50 years.

Bernie enjoyed long drives with his wife, Helen and they often frequented flea markets and yard sales. He loved his Cadillacs and owned many over the years. He loved his vegetable gardens and was a great cook. He was famous for his pies and soups.

Bernie was a Jack of ALL trades, he could fix anything with an engine, carpentry, and basically anything that was thrown at him. He loved the challenge of fixing anything.

Bernie was known for his sharp wit and colorful comebacks. He enjoyed making people laugh and could make up a joke at any given time or place. He could strike up a conversation with just about anyone in any situation. Bernie enjoyed a good barbecue and thoroughly enjoyed his “libations” with friends and family. He was well known for saying, “I haven’t had a sip of water since 1933.”

He was married to Helen (Winchell) Jackson in 1973 and loved caring for her up until her passing in 2016.

He is predeceased by his loving wife (our mom), Helen Jackson and her son Noal Phillips, his mother and father, his nine siblings: Gladwin “Tubby”, Kenneth, Maynard, Roscoe “Rocky”, Lettie, Mabel, Stella, and Winona, and his beloved dog, Sammy.

He is survived by his seven children: Suzanne Darrah (Scott), Stewart Phillips, Daryl Phillips, Cynthia Phillips-Nekos, Tracie Phillips-Malin (Michel), Heather Johnson (Samuel), and Colleen Ignazio; his grandchildren: Andrew, Stewart II, Kristen, Felicia, Matthew, Rachel, Nathan, Paige, Courteney, Justin, and Kyle; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives.

A graveside service for all friends and family will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls. Directly following the burial everyone is invited back to the Eagle’s Club in South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.