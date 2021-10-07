Nov. 4, 1938—Oct. 4, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Bernard “Bernie” R. Gregory, 82, of Third Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Bernie, a Glens Falls native and life-long resident, was born on Thursday, Nov. 24, 1938. He was one of five children.

He was the beloved husband of Joyce Ann LaFarr, who sadly predeceased him in 2009. Joyce and Bernie met in 1956 and were married in 1957. Together they started a family in Glens Falls, having three children, George, Bernie, and Betsy. After several years, life chose a different path for Bernie and he and Joyce parted temporarily.

Bernie and Joyce spent eight years apart but never lost their love for one another. In 1978, Bernie was reunited with his teenage sweetheart, only now their family included a new member, his stepson Jimmy. For more than 30 years, they raised their four children and several grandchildren.

Bernie was not just a loving husband, father “Dad”, and grandfather “Pa”, he also had a rewarding career at Glens Falls Portland Cement Co., now Lehigh Cement. He worked at the cement company for decades and was so proud to drive the huge Caterpillar front-end loaders in their pits. He was so proud, driving family and friends into the mill to show them his loader.