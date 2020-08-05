April 4, 1930 — July 21, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Bernard “Bernie” O. Baker, a resident of Clayton Avenue, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Granville Center at the age of 90.
Born April 4, 1930 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Bernard H. and Dora B. (Cornell) Baker.
After Bernie graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1949, he joined the U.S. Army in 1951, serving in Austria during the Korean War with the 70th Combat Engineering Battalion Company C, and was honorably discharged in 1953. Bernie retired as a sergeant in 1987 from the New York State Department of Corrections after 31 years of dedicated service. He was also a long-time member of Council 82. In his spare time, he was an avid reader who liked to relax on his front porch and also enjoyed working in his yard, especially his garden.
In 1985, he married Darlene J. Butts at the First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls.
Bernie was the last surviving sibling of three brothers and two sisters: Hubert, Francis, Charles, and Mary R. Baker, all of Glens Falls, and Beatrice Brummagyn, of South Glens Falls. He was also predeceased by his first wife and mother to his children, Heather Baker, who passed June 15, of this year.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Darlene J. Baker; children, Christine (Edward) Tyler of Avon, Indiana, Nancy (Daniel) Villa of Three Mile Bay, and Jeffrey Baker of Glens Falls; his stepchildren, Diane Ovitt of South Glens Falls and James (Heba) Kidd of Pickerington, Ohio; his grandchildren, Donnelly Tyler (fiancé Kia Xiong), Dr. Allison Villa, Adam (Amber) Villa, Justin (Jennifer) Baker, Melissa Baker (fiancé Paul Silver), Christina Kidd, Megan Ovitt, Mikayla Kidd, and Ava Kidd; one great-grandchild, James Villa; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public services.
A private graveside ceremony with military honors take place at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
In loving memory of Bernie, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
