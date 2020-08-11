May 15, 1927 — Aug. 7, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Bernard “Bernie” A. Legault, 93, of Queensbury, passed away, surrounded by his loved ones, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born on May 15, 1927, in Glens Falls, Bernie was the son of the late Ulric and Juliette (Lemery) Legault.

After his graduation from Glens Falls High School, Bernie enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country during World War II. He was a witness to history, serving as an escort Guard during the Nuremberg trials at the Palace of Justice, in Germany. He was responsible for bringing the defendants from their cells to the Court Room.

Upon his return from Europe, he married Lillian Serge on Aug. 24, 1947. They were married for 36 years until her passing in September 1983. Bernie remarried Virginia Polunci on Sept. 14, 1984 and they were married for 36 years, until her passing in March 2019.

Bernie began working for Imperial Ciba-Geigy as a dye technician for 37 years until his retirement in November 1984. He continued to work with his brothers and nephews in residential construction.