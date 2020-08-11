You have permission to edit this article.
Bernard “Bernie” A. Legault
May 15, 1927 — Aug. 7, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Bernard “Bernie” A. Legault, 93, of Queensbury, passed away, surrounded by his loved ones, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born on May 15, 1927, in Glens Falls, Bernie was the son of the late Ulric and Juliette (Lemery) Legault.

After his graduation from Glens Falls High School, Bernie enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country during World War II. He was a witness to history, serving as an escort Guard during the Nuremberg trials at the Palace of Justice, in Germany. He was responsible for bringing the defendants from their cells to the Court Room.

Upon his return from Europe, he married Lillian Serge on Aug. 24, 1947. They were married for 36 years until her passing in September 1983. Bernie remarried Virginia Polunci on Sept. 14, 1984 and they were married for 36 years, until her passing in March 2019.

Bernie began working for Imperial Ciba-Geigy as a dye technician for 37 years until his retirement in November 1984. He continued to work with his brothers and nephews in residential construction.

Bernie was a member of the Glens Falls Elks Club No. 81 for 43 years, where he enjoyed shooting darts in their League every Tuesday night. As an avid golfer, he loved playing at The Bend of The River and Brookhaven Country Club regularly with his many friends every week. Bernie and his brothers built a summer camp on Sacandaga Lake where his family and friends enjoyed many summer days and nights, for 40 plus years.

In addition to his parents and both his wives, Bernie was predeceased by his three brothers, Damase, Donald and Jacques Legault and his three grandsons, David Hogan, Kevin Hogan and Christian Morey.

Survivors include his three children: Peter Legault and his wife, Margaret, of Raleigh North Carolina, Nora Hogan of Cape May, New Jersey, Virginia Campbell and her husband, Jeffrey, of Rutland, Vermont; his stepson and nephew, George Polunci and his wife, Carol, of Granville; his “adopted daughter,” Chris Spina of Queensbury; his two grandchildren: Dr. Jessica McLaughlin and Nicholas Campbell; his four great-grandchildren; his brother, Roland Legault and his wife, Jean, of South Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to thank Chris Spina for always being there for Bernie, taking care of him and making sure he was safe and never alone. They also send a special thanks to his nephew, Jim Legault and his wife, Donna for the wonderful care and support given to Bernie.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Due to the pandemic, 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Bernie’s name be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

