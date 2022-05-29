Bernadette Marie (Drasye) Morissey

LONG LAKE — Bernadette Marie (Drasye) Morrissey, 81, born March 7, 1940, in Tupper Lake, Bernadette was the daughter of Eugene and Rosa (Dubey) Drasye. She was raised in Tupper Lake and attended Faust Grammar School and Tupper Lake High School.
In August of 1957 she married Oliver “Bud” Morrissey in Tupper Lake’s Holy Name Church and together began their residence in Long Lake, NY where they would raise their two children, daughter Bernadette “Holly” and son Spencer. Bernadette and Bud enjoyed traveling the North Country “antiquing.” Bernadette also enjoyed gardening and baking. Following Bud’s death, Bernadette moved to the Oneonta, NY area to be nearer to her daughter Holly.
Bernadette is survived by her loving children: Bernadette “Holly” Atwell of Oneonta, NY, and Spencer Morrissey (Corenne) of Jay, NY; her four grandchildren: Corey Atwell, Brian Atwell, Kole Morrissey (Montana), and Emily Morrissey (Mikey Gines); her seven great-grandchildren: Kaycie, Kameron, Mikey II, Keon, Keileigh, Oliver and Faye.
She is also survived by her sisters: Veronica (John) Cramer of Chicopee, MA, Betty Vieu of South Hadley, MA, Marie (Joe) Fernandes of South Hadley, MA, Shirley Houle of South Hadley, MA; and her brothers: Gary (Laurie) Drasye of Tupper Lake, NY, Gordon (Lisa) Drasye of Richford, NY, and Donald Drasye of Piercefield, NY; and by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Maynard Drasye, and sisters, Claire Vieu and Eileen Crochetiere.
Graveside services in Long Lake Cemetery will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 11 a.m.
