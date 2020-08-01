Beranard 'Bernie' O. Baker

April 4, 1930 — July 21, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Bernard “Bernie” O. Baker, a resident of Clayton Avenue, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Granville Center at the age of 90.

Born April 4, 1930 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Bernard H. and Dora B. (Cornell) Baker.

After Bernie graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1949, he joined the U.S. Army in 1951, serving in Austria during the Korean War with the 70th Combat Engineering Battalion Company C, and was honorably discharged in 1953. Bernie retired as a sergeant in 1987 from the New York State Department of Corrections after 31 years of dedicated service. He was also a long-time member of Council 82. In his spare time, he was an avid reader who liked to relax on his front porch and also enjoyed working in his yard, especially his garden.

In 1985, he married Darlene J. Butts at the First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls.

Bernie was the last surviving sibling of three brothers and two sisters: Hubert, Francis, Charles, and Mary R. Baker, all of Glens Falls, and Beatrice Brummagyn, of South Glens Falls. He was also predeceased by his first wife and mother to his children, Heather Baker, who passed June 15, of this year.