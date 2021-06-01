Jan. 1, 1938—May 29, 2021

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Bennie F. Cummins, 83, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, May 29, 2021 at his home.

Born on January 1, 1938 in Floyd, NY he was the son of the late Lovel E. and Mary F. (Johnson) Cummins. Bennie enlisted in the U. S. Navy at age 17 and served from 1955 until he was honorably discharged in 1958.

He worked in maintenance for New York State Department of Transportation in Indian Lake for 42 years prior to his retirement in 2000.

Bennie married Judith Ham on September 18, 1993 at the Gooley Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and reading. He was a member of the Gooley Club where he had been a guide, the Deer Valley Club, the National Rifle Association, Parker-Benton American Legion Post 1392, Indian Lake, and a past member of the Blue Mountain Lake Fire Department and Ambulance Corps.

Bennie was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Joe Cummins, a stepson, Charles Alonge III and his daughter in law, Valerie Cummins.