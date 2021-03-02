Feb. 2, 1934—Feb. 28, 2021

WHITEHALL—Benjamin Newell Raino, age 87 of Whitehall, NY passed away February 28, 2021 at the Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville, NY.

Benjamin was born on February 2, 1934 in Whitehall. He is preceded by his parents, Henry W. Raino and Lena (Rabideau) and his four sisters and brother.

He was a lifelong Whitehall resident who graduated from Whitehall High School in 1952. Following High School, Ben enlisted in the United States Air Force. While serving his country he spent time in Reno, Nevada and Anchorage, Alaska. He received training and graduated from New York University with a degree as a Dental Lab Technician.

Upon returning to Whitehall, he was employed by the D&H Railroad and he married Carolyn J. Whalen. After settling in, he started his own business, the Raino Dental Laboratory, which served area dentists for over 20 years. Ben loved his hometown community and was involved in local politics, a member of the American Legion Post 83 and the Knights of Columbus.

Ben was a well-known Adirondack Outdoorsman. He is known for his expertise in trapping, hunting and fishing. He was also an award-winning Master Carver and Arts Educator. His work is on display in Museums and craft shops throughout Upstate New York.